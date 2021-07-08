Cannabis industry stakeholders discuss state's proposed medical marijuana regulations

“Where we’re at right now, [these rules] will be shaping the way the program will be for the next 10 years. We have to assume that this is how recreational cannabis will be grandfathered in — federal legalization is not far away,” Kittrick Jeffries, owner of Rapid City-based Dakota Cannabis Consulting, said. “If [the DOH] chooses to take this [document] the way we help shape it and translate it to a recreational program then what we do today is so crucial to how this industry works in our state.”

Ultimately, the DOH can decide whether it will take CIASD’s recommendations.

The main areas of concern members raised included the proposed plant count maximum and regulations around home cultivation, provisions allowing out-of-state cardholders to utilize the program, plans for recalling cannabis and cannabis products, and how tribal programs fit into the state’s.

The codified law on medical cannabis, which went into effect July 1, specifies a minimum of three cannabis plants for a home cultivator, but the DOH proposes that three plants be the maximum allowed. More than three plants would have to be recommended by a doctor and authorized by DOH and if accepted would only be permissible for 90 days.