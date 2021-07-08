Cannabis industry stakeholders discuss state's proposed medical marijuana regulations

Cannabis industry stakeholders convened to evaluate the Department of Health’s proposed rules for the medical cannabis program as part of a conference hosted by the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota this week.
The Cannabis Industry Stakeholder Conference was the first such conference the CIASD has held and almost all of its members were in attendance. Stakeholders got together via Zoom and in person at the Cedar Shore Resort and Conference Center in Chamberlain to read through the DOH’s 105 pages of proposed rules and suggest changes in a Google document.
Next week, several CIASD members plan to meet with the DOH team, which they hope includes Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon, to go over the group’s proposed edits.
The DOH’s rules and the CIASD’s suggestions both still have to follow the rules laid out in Initiated Measure 26, now codified as SDCL 34-20G.
“The rules come from IM 26, and the DOH rules are an extension of the law. We can’t rewrite the law,” founder and principal consultant for Crosswinds Consulting LLC Emmett Reistroffer said.
The CIASD, which is comprised of business owners, entrepreneurs and advocates with varying levels of experience and knowledge about cannabis, still has an opportunity to make an impact on the rules promulgation process.
“Where we’re at right now, [these rules] will be shaping the way the program will be for the next 10 years. We have to assume that this is how recreational cannabis will be grandfathered in — federal legalization is not far away,” Kittrick Jeffries, owner of Rapid City-based Dakota Cannabis Consulting, said. “If [the DOH] chooses to take this [document] the way we help shape it and translate it to a recreational program then what we do today is so crucial to how this industry works in our state.”
Ultimately, the DOH can decide whether it will take CIASD’s recommendations.
The main areas of concern members raised included the proposed plant count maximum and regulations around home cultivation, provisions allowing out-of-state cardholders to utilize the program, plans for recalling cannabis and cannabis products, and how tribal programs fit into the state’s.
The codified law on medical cannabis, which went into effect July 1, specifies a minimum of three cannabis plants for a home cultivator, but the DOH proposes that three plants be the maximum allowed. More than three plants would have to be recommended by a doctor and authorized by DOH and if accepted would only be permissible for 90 days.
The working group determined that more flexibility in the plant count is necessary. If a medical cannabis patient uses their own plants to create oil for edibles, for example, more than three plants would be necessary to create enough supply to do so.
They all agreed that the 90-day limit on the extended plant count for home cultivation is burdensome to both patient and physician and that the extended count should last for the duration of a patient’s license (one year). Some participants suggested that the size of the canopy space the plants will grow in would be a better measurement for regulation rather than the number of plants.
“If a doctor has to rewrite a recommendation for extended plant count every 90 days, that’s a big burden. Doctors aren’t going to do that,” Brande Beach said.
Additionally, Jeffries said 90 days is not enough time for a patient’s plants to finish growing.
The group addressed the application requirements for home cultivators’ cultivation spaces and agreed that taking and submitting a photo of the home cultivation space in order to apply for a home-grow license is unnecessary and an invasion of patients’ privacy. Jeffries said requiring both a diagram and photographs goes far beyond the requirements in other states with medical cannabis laws and infringes on patients’ rights. The group suggested requiring one or the other, but not both.
Proposed rules would also require a patient’s growing registration be displayed inside the grow space, but CIASD Executive Director Ned Horsted said the registration should be displayed outside so it wouldn’t get soggy.
The conference spent considerable time discussing the problems with provisions for out-of-state cardholders, which they agreed were too restrictive and could implicitly promote the black market. The DOH’s proposed rules say nonresidents must have a condition consistent with South Dakota’s approved medical conditions to participate and that once they are approved their license only lasts for six months instead of one year.
The out-of-state cardholder section is an important one to get right, participants said, because the state sees millions of tourists visit each year. If visitors to the state have to jump through too many hoops to access cannabis that will limit the likelihood of their participation and result in less revenue for the state.
“If you’re visiting South Dakota for a weekend and you need medicine, we’re almost incentivizing crossing state lines to buy it” if the process is too difficult, Reistroffer said.
Director of New Approach South Dakota and one of the drafters of IM 26 Melissa Mentele said that reciprocity for out-of-state cardholders should have been across the board as every state has differing requirements for qualification and rules should be revised to reflect that.
The State Attorney General’s Office this week announced that it would honor nonresident and tribal medical cannabis cards, though the state Highway Patrol and the Governor’s Office said last week the state would not recognize tribal cards held by non-tribal members or out-of-state cardholders.
Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe Attorney General Seth Pearman prepared suggested rules to add related to tribal medical cannabis programs. The first medical cannabis dispensary in the state opened on the Flandreau Santee Sioux reservation July 1.
Pearman said tribal medicinal cannabis programs should be able to sell to state dispensaries as long as there are testing sample records, product records, and if the product conforms to the state’s requirements. His proposed additions also maintain that tribes should not need state licenses for tribe-licensed activities occurring on the reservation, and that the state cannot interfere with transport as long as the driver has a transport manifest and they comply with state standards.
“The transaction from on reservation to off should be as simple as possible,” Pearman said.
Regarding dispensary licensing and prioritizing applications, participants in the discussion thought the DOH’s rules should be specific on how the lottery process would work. If a municipality places a limit on the amount of establishments in its jurisdiction and must do a random drawing to decide which business gets the last go-ahead, the process for such a drawing is not defined.
“No process is perfect, but trying to turn this into a positive, this should scare local communities out of proposing license caps for dispensaries," Reistroffer said. “I’m hoping cities will avoid caps to avoid these competitive scenarios."
All employees in the cannabis industry would need an agent badge to access the facility they work at, which the DOH says should belong to the state and be returned if that employee no longer works at a cannabis establishment. Participants said employees should own their own badges to eliminate the burden on law enforcement, who would have to track down former employees to get their badges.
Industry stakeholders said the health department also needed to include rules for recall of cannabis and cannabis products in the event a home grow produces more than the patient can use, if the product fails testing requirements, or is somehow contaminated. The current proposed rules have no protocols to address how that process works.
One suggestion was the waste from cannabis plants could be used in agriculture to feed livestock or use as bedding, mulch or compost.
The most contentious discussion was about restrictions on advertising opportunities for cannabis businesses. Some participants agreed with the more restrictive rules, saying that medical cannabis patients know where to look to find information about cannabis businesses, but others argued defending a cannabis business’s right to advertise is an issue of free speech.
Cannabis establishments could abide by the same rules alcohol, pharmaceutical, cigarette and firearm advertisements do, or alternative marketing channels like regular ad inserts into newspapers for cannabis businesses, stakeholders suggested.
The advertising rules could also interfere with cannabis education efforts, not just marketing products. Cannabis stakeholders cannot educate the public on their products, as well as the risks, do’s and don’ts of cannabis use, if their free speech is affected by statute. Additionally, members had questions if the advertising rules would apply to CIASD advertising or other cannabis-related event advertisements.
Horsted is compiling all the recommendations for changes generated from the conference into one document to present to the DOH. On Friday, CIASD plans to send a finalized version of the document in advance of a discussion with the health department next week.