City, county officials urge Noem, Malsam-Rysdon to declare public health emergency

A letter co-signed by more than 160 municipal and county officials in the state was sent to Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday urging her to declare a public health emergency.
The letter, which signed by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and all five Pennington County Commissioners, among other counties and cities in the state,
“We believe this declaration would allow more options for the Governor and our local governments who are on the front lines,” said Yvonne Taylor, executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League.
Gov. Noem has repeatedly left the decision to close borders, issue lockdowns and close businesses entirely up to cities and counties. These municipalities say that the authority currently available to municipalities, which dates back to 1939, is “untested in this type of crisis.”
“What little authority counties possess, which is also untested in these circumstances, is cumbersome at best,” the letter reads. “In these difficult times, local governments need to know with certainty they are able to adequately address the COVID-19 emergency and that all levels of government are working cooperatively. To accomplish this, it is imperative for you to encourage the Secretary of Health (Kim Malsam-Rysdon) to declare a public health emergency.”
The letter also details how declaring a public health emergency would give the state necessary access to federal funding to both the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The Families First Act provides funds to states for the public health emergency, but it first requires a state to issue an emergency declaration to access funds for South Dakota households under its SNAP provision for emergency allotments to address temporary food needs.
The recently-enacted CARES Act created a relief fund that would grant the state $1.25 billion to use towards expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency.
“Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in nearly half of South Dakota’s counties, and community spread numbers are rising every day,” the letter reads. “In a situation like this, time is of the essence, and swift action on this declaration is necessary to prepare and limit impact as much as possible.”
Possible emergency declaration and executive order drafts were also sent to Gov. Noem for her consideration.
