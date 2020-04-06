City, county officials urge Noem, Malsam-Rysdon to declare public health emergency

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A letter co-signed by more than 160 municipal and county officials in the state was sent to Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday urging her to declare a public health emergency.

The letter, which signed by Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and all five Pennington County Commissioners, among other counties and cities in the state,

“We believe this declaration would allow more options for the Governor and our local governments who are on the front lines,” said Yvonne Taylor, executive director of the South Dakota Municipal League.

Gov. Noem has repeatedly left the decision to close borders, issue lockdowns and close businesses entirely up to cities and counties. These municipalities say that the authority currently available to municipalities, which dates back to 1939, is “untested in this type of crisis.”