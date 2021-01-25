Committee OKs spending $5 million for Custer State Park buffalo center

PIERRE | A proposed bison visitors’ center at Custer State Park got its first legislative support Monday morning with unanimous approval by the Senate State Affairs Committee.

SB54 allows the Game, Fish and Parks Department the spending authority for $500,000 in general funds and another $4.5 million in other funds for the construction of the center.

Scott Simpson, director of the department’s parks division, said the project had its origins in an Eagle Scout project near the buffalo corrals in Custer State Park. Walter Panzirer, leading the project, asked parks personnel why there were so many tour buses stopping at the corrals.

Simpson said park staff explained that the tourists wanted to see some buffalo but that so far the park didn’t have interpretive signage available for them. Panzirer asked what it would take to offer visitors information about the buffalo. Simpson said he was told $15,000 to $20,000 for the interpretive signs.

According to Simpson, Panzirer said, “I think you need to think bigger than that,” noting that the visitors’ center at the park’s east entrance was more along the lines of what he had in mind.

