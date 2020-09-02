COVID-19 death tied to Sturgis Rally reported in Minnesota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Minnesota man who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally last month has died from COVID-19, Minnesota health officials reported Wednesday.

The death is the first reported that is possibly linked to the rally that drew hundreds of thousands of people. Infections among rally-goers have been reported among 269 people in 12 states spanning coast to coast, according to a survey from the Associated Press. The rally went forward despite fears it could become a super-spreader event, with Gov. Kristi Noem welcoming bikers and the tourist dollars they spend.

Rally-goers crowded into bars and rock shows, mostly ignoring social distancing recommendations. Few wore masks.

Kris Ehresmann, infectious-disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health, said health officials have also seen infections spread from people who attended Sturgis, but those infections weren't included in the state's count of Sturgis-linked infections, which stood at 50 on Wednesday.

She said people who attended the rally have reported moving between events, campgrounds and indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Pretty much everyone was in a crowded setting,” Ehresmann said.