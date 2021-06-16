COVID-19 vaccination rates slowing in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health held its last COVID-19 media conference on Wednesday due to a significant decrease in cases. As of the week of June 6-12, the state saw an average of 13 new cases a day.
As of June 16, 56% of state residents have one dose of a COVID vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated. The state still faces challenges in getting the next 20% of South Dakotans vaccinated to reach 70%, a widely accepted figure for herd immunity. South Dakota hit 50% full vaccinations over a month ago on May 12 but only 1% more of the population has been fully vaccinated since then.
When vaccines first rolled out, South Dakota was in the top three states administering them; the DOH mobilized health care providers across the state to get shots in arms. Now, as vaccination rates have slowed, the state ranks 25th in the nation for vaccinations, according to Mayo Clinic and Becker’s Hospital Review. At the peak during the week of April 4-10, around 51,000 doses were administered; now, the state averages around 12,000 doses per week as of last week, according to DOH spokesperson Daniel Bucheli.
State health officials encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to make an appointment to receive shots as soon as possible. Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said vaccines are the quickest way out of the pandemic and that the DOH is working to combat misinformation to encourage the vaccine hesitant.
The vast majority of people who have been hospitalized in recent weeks have been unvaccinated, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton. Vaccines administered in the state have been proven to be highly effective – as of June 9, the state logged 372 breakthrough cases, among which there were 53 hospitalizations and 11 deaths, which means the vaccine was effective in preventing serious illness for 99.9% of those who got the shot.
The state has been running advertisements across multiple platforms that address the most common questions and concerns people have about vaccination. Malsam-Rysdon sad the next set of ads will be targeted toward specific populations who have been susceptible to misinformation. For example, one ad features a pregnant nurse discussing the myth that vaccines cause infertility, another features a Latino Sioux Falls physician speaking directly to the Latino community, and two tribal leaders have also agreed to share their experiences with COVID and the vaccine.
“They’re South Dakotans talking to other South Dakotans,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
According to a study conducted by the SDSU Poll, the most vaccine hesitant population in the state is evangelical christians, and vaccination messaging by medical providers is about as effective as a political leader encouraging vaccination. Malsam-Rysdon said the DOH’s partnership with religious leaders has been “helpful,” but did not say if any PSAs featuring religious messengers would be released.
“They’re a group we’re working with,” she said.
The DOH is also looking at targeting geographic areas where people are vaccinated at lower rates. Counties in central South Dakota and in the northwest corner have logged fewer shots in arms than counties like Pennington or Minnehaha, where 39,076 people and 94,818 people, respectively, have been vaccinated. Harding County on the border of Montana and North Dakota has 162 vaccinated people out of the 1,306 that live there – only 12% of the population.
“It’s going to be a hill to climb for us to change minds” about getting vaccinated, Clayton said.
Other counties like Mellette, which only shows 63 people vaccinated on the DOH website, have deceivingly low numbers. Such counties have large Native American communities receiving vaccines through Indian Health Services, which are not counted among DOH’s numbers. IHS Great Plains, which includes facilities in North Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa in addition to South Dakota, has administered 86,274 doses.
Now that children aged 12-17 have been cleared to receive COVID vaccines, the DOH encouraged parents to give consent for their children to be vaccinated. Only 14% of children aged 12-15 and 24% of children aged 16-17 have been vaccinated in South Dakota. In the 18-24 age range, only 32% of young adults are vaccinated.
“It’s critical youth are protected from COVID, as they should be for any virus,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “Given their social lives, they are more likely to transmit the virus as well.”
As cases dwindle and vaccination rates increase, the DOH has been working to retroactively correct some of its data sets. Clayton said the DOH does a similar “annual clean up” for data on other illnesses to more accurately reflect the occurrence of cases. Other states will begin cleaning up their data before handing it over to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October, but South Dakota is ahead of the process, Clayton said.
Consequently, the numbers of patients “ever hospitalized” with COIVD has decreased by 8.4% due to the data quality monitoring. The DOH’s numbers now show 6,925 were hospitalized due to COVID, whereas before that number was 7,588 people.
The former number reflects a more accurate occurrence of COVID hospitalizations, Clayton said. A hospitalization could be reclassified if a person who was hospitalized shortly after being diagnosed with COVID was found to have been hospitalized for an unrelated problem, like a surgery or an unexpected fall.
If you have questions about COVID-19 or vaccination, the DOH encourages calling its COVID-19 information line at 1-800-997-2880.