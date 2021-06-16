COVID-19 vaccination rates slowing in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health held its last COVID-19 media conference on Wednesday due to a significant decrease in cases. As of the week of June 6-12, the state saw an average of 13 new cases a day.

As of June 16, 56% of state residents have one dose of a COVID vaccine and 51% are fully vaccinated. The state still faces challenges in getting the next 20% of South Dakotans vaccinated to reach 70%, a widely accepted figure for herd immunity. South Dakota hit 50% full vaccinations over a month ago on May 12 but only 1% more of the population has been fully vaccinated since then.

When vaccines first rolled out, South Dakota was in the top three states administering them; the DOH mobilized health care providers across the state to get shots in arms. Now, as vaccination rates have slowed, the state ranks 25th in the nation for vaccinations, according to Mayo Clinic and Becker’s Hospital Review. At the peak during the week of April 4-10, around 51,000 doses were administered; now, the state averages around 12,000 doses per week as of last week, according to DOH spokesperson Daniel Bucheli.