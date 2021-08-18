COVID-19 vaccine boosters now available for immunocompromised

The state Department of Health announced Wednesday that a third shot of both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available for immunocompromised individuals following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization amendment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are inviting all immunocompromised residents to further protect themselves from COVID-19 and obtain a third COVID-19 shot after speaking with their doctors,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health, said in a news release. “Residents can access vaccines the same way they did their first shots, and there is no cost to them.”

Immunocompromised individuals are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 given they are more at risk of serious or prolonged illness. Currently, the CDC recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals receive an additional dose, especially those who:

Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

Transplant patients, including those who received a stem cell transplant within the last two years;

Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome);

Have HIV and/or are on active treatments with high-dose corticosteroids; and

Are taking drugs that suppress their immune system/response.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0