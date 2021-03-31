COVID-19 vaccine to be available to South Dakotans 16 and older starting Monday

Starting Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health will begin Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination, which qualifies all residents 16 years and older. The total population in that category is 689,981, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton.
As vaccine allocations vary each week, it’s unclear how long it will take to vaccinate those people, but the health department said at a Wednesday news conference that they expect vaccine allocations to continue to increase. This week, the state’s allocation was 27,340 doses, and next week’s will be 32,900 doses. Those numbers don’t include the allocations given to federal entities such as Veterans’ Affairs, Indian Health Services, and the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said should be receiving more vaccination.
The DOH encouraged those eligible to get vaccinated as fully vaccinated people are 90% less likely to contract COVID-19. The vaccine also dramatically decreases the chances of serious illness resulting in hospitalization or death.
So far, 43% of the state has received at least one dose, and 28.4% have received a full two-dose series. Adults aged 65 and older are 83.6% vaccinated, compared with the nationwide average of 72.1%.
Clayton shared findings from a recent study confirming the vaccine’s benefits for pregnant and lactating women. The same levels of antibodies are produced in a pregnant women, and babies born to vaccinated mothers receive antibodies in the womb.
Despite increasing vaccine allocations and expanding eligibility, South Dakota is now experiencing a 13% increase in COVID cases. Clayton said the state is seeing an average of 198 new cases per day, compared to last week’s 176 per day. There has also been an increase in younger people requiring hospitalization for COVID – hospitalizations have increased 42% for people aged 40-49, but decreased 36% for people over 80.
There have also been several cases of vaccinated people in a nursing home who have been infected with COVID. Clayton said the health department is working with the affected facility to assess the root cause of the spread, but that “breakthrough cases” such as these are not unheard of. Studies have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is around 66% effective.
The B.1.1.7 variant strain of COVID-19, also known as the U.K. variant, has been detected in…
In light of the three variant strains that have appeared in the state in the last week or so, the health department pushed continued vigilance for masking, social distancing, and hand hygiene.
Until a majority of the population is fully vaccinated and even after that point people still need to take precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, Malsam-Rysdon said. She told citizens to “hang in there for a few more months” to avoid unnecessary cases and deaths.
There are various ways to receive a vaccine in the state, and the health department anticipates more pharmacies in the state joining the federal pharmacy program. To find vaccination opportunities near you, visit https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/. For help finding an appointment, call 1-800-997-2880.