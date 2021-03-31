COVID-19 vaccine to be available to South Dakotans 16 and older starting Monday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite increasing vaccine allocations and expanding eligibility, South Dakota is now experiencing a 13% increase in COVID cases. Clayton said the state is seeing an average of 198 new cases per day, compared to last week’s 176 per day. There has also been an increase in younger people requiring hospitalization for COVID – hospitalizations have increased 42% for people aged 40-49, but decreased 36% for people over 80.

There have also been several cases of vaccinated people in a nursing home who have been infected with COVID. Clayton said the health department is working with the affected facility to assess the root cause of the spread, but that “breakthrough cases” such as these are not unheard of. Studies have shown the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95% effective, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is around 66% effective.

U.K. variant of COVID-19 detected in Pennington County The B.1.1.7 variant strain of COVID-19, also known as the U.K. variant, has been detected in…

In light of the three variant strains that have appeared in the state in the last week or so, the health department pushed continued vigilance for masking, social distancing, and hand hygiene.

Until a majority of the population is fully vaccinated and even after that point people still need to take precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, Malsam-Rysdon said. She told citizens to “hang in there for a few more months” to avoid unnecessary cases and deaths.

There are various ways to receive a vaccine in the state, and the health department anticipates more pharmacies in the state joining the federal pharmacy program. To find vaccination opportunities near you, visit https://doh.sd.gov/COVID/Vaccine/. For help finding an appointment, call 1-800-997-2880.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.