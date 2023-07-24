The Rapid City Police Department said they were investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian hit-and-run and a stabbing that happened over the weekend.

Hit and Run

On Saturday, police were called to the area of Fifth and New York Streets at about 8:55 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian before leaving the scene.

When police arrived, they found one individual was hit by a car and had non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle had driven away.

"After speaking to witnesses, police determined that a red Chevrolet passenger car was travelling west on New York Street and ran a red light before entering the intersection at Fifth Street and striking a pickup," police wrote in a press release Monday. "The pickup was then pushed into a passing van. The Chevrolet passenger vehicle then entered the east parking lot of The Monument before turning around and fleeing through the same intersection. The driver of the struck pickup had exited his vehicle following the crash and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle from leaving the area. The vehicle did not stop, and ran over the man’s foot."

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later in the area of Omaha and Rapid Streets. Several people were seen walking away from the immediate area of the now-abandoned suspect vehicle, police said. Police detained the alleged driver and identified him as 42-year-old Albert Waters Jr. of Rapid City. While speaking to him, police noted his slurred speech and they could smell alcohol allegedly emanating from Waters.

A witness from the original crash was transported to the area and positively identified Waters as the driver of the suspect vehicle, police said. Following a DUI investigation, Waters was placed under arrest for his second DUI, hit-and-run injury accident, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to obey traffic signal, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, and driving without a valid license. He was transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Stabbing

On Sunday, police were called to a parking lot on East North Street for a report of a stabbing. When police arrived and located the victim they immediately rendered first aid, police said. A medical unit arrived and transported the man to the hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Native American female in her early twenties wearing baggy grey pants and a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the identity of the suspect should contact police investigations at (605) 394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847–411.