State Supreme Court's Amendment A decision may take months, law school dean says

It’s been a little over three months since the South Dakota Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case against adding legal recreational cannabis to the state Constitution, and citizens are anxiously awaiting a decision. But South Dakota may have to wait a few more months for a ruling.
Neil Fulton, Dean of the University of South Dakota School of Law, said it is not at all uncommon for Supreme Court decisions to take several months, or even a year, to make a ruling. Different cases take different lengths of time, depending on the complexity.
Fulton has “no idea” when the verdict could be released, but he said getting a verdict within the next 60 days is unlikely. A typical Supreme Court decision could take anywhere from 90 to 100 days, and it’s not unusual for a case to go beyond 180 days.
According to the South Dakota Code of Judicial Conduct, “A judge shall dispose of all judicial matters promptly, efficiently and fairly and shall report promptly and accurately all undecided matters in compliance with the reporting requirements of the Supreme Court.” But “efficiently” and “promptly” are flexible terms when dealing with a constitutional issue that’s never before been argued, Fulton said.
Amendment A brings up complicated legal issues and isn’t actually about legalizing recreational cannabis. The lawsuit against the amendment focuses on the amendment’s place in the state Constitution – did the amendment’s drafters violate the single-subject rule, and is the amendment really a constitutional revision?
“The court will get some cases where the law is clear … and can be disposed of quickly, but this is a completely untouched area of law. It’s the first time the Supreme Court is wrestling with that. Their decision will have an impact on any proposed revision in the future, so it’s really important they make sure they get it right,” Fulton told the Journal.
“The policy question of marijuana [legalization] doesn’t matter, but the constitutional question matters a whole lot,” he added.
Even after judges have made an internal decision, they then have to write the decision, the process for which is challenging, Fulton said. Court decisions need to be helpful and instructive for judges and lawyers working related cases in the future. And if judges have differing opinions, those take time to draft, too.
“There’s an element of craftsmanship to this,” Fulton said.
The Supreme Court’s general workflow also plays a part. Amendment A isn’t the only case pending a decision. Fulton said the judges are reading close to 1,000 pages a month of case briefs, writing decisions for other cases, and performing administrative duties – for example, setting budgets and approving new lawyers to practice who have passed the state bar exam – in addition to working on the Amendment A challenge.
“My advice to South Dakotans would be to be patient. I’m glad people are watching this. It’s good when citizens are attentive and informed,” Fulton said.