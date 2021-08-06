State Supreme Court's Amendment A decision may take months, law school dean says

It’s been a little over three months since the South Dakota Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case against adding legal recreational cannabis to the state Constitution, and citizens are anxiously awaiting a decision. But South Dakota may have to wait a few more months for a ruling.

Neil Fulton, Dean of the University of South Dakota School of Law, said it is not at all uncommon for Supreme Court decisions to take several months, or even a year, to make a ruling. Different cases take different lengths of time, depending on the complexity.

Fulton has “no idea” when the verdict could be released, but he said getting a verdict within the next 60 days is unlikely. A typical Supreme Court decision could take anywhere from 90 to 100 days, and it’s not unusual for a case to go beyond 180 days.

According to the South Dakota Code of Judicial Conduct, “A judge shall dispose of all judicial matters promptly, efficiently and fairly and shall report promptly and accurately all undecided matters in compliance with the reporting requirements of the Supreme Court.” But “efficiently” and “promptly” are flexible terms when dealing with a constitutional issue that’s never before been argued, Fulton said.