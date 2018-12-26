SIOUX FALLS — A single-engine airplane has crashed into a Sioux Falls neighborhood, leaving at least one person dead and four homes evacuated.
The Argus Leader reported that officials believe the person who died in Tuesday evening's crash was the pilot of the aircraft. Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said the person who died succumbed to injuries in the crash, and that more fatalities are possible from the incident.
The crash was reported about 5 p.m. CST and occurred in the 4200 block of south Birchwood Avenue, the Argus Leader reported,
Smith said officials got reports of exterior damage to two homes and left large debris.
The exact number of people in the plane and homes wasn't immediately clear.
Grace Chinn, who lives near an affected home, said the crash "shook our whole house."
Smith said a fire at the scene was extinguished within minutes.
Sioux Falls Police are scheduled to have updates on the crash at 9:30 a.m. MST Wednesday, the Argus Leader reported.