SALEM — One person is dead after a small plane crashed in southeastern South Dakota.
The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Argus Leader said on Sunday that the crash was reported near 263rd Street and 440th Avenue, putting it south of Salem and west of Canistota.
The McCook County Sheriff's Office confirms one person died.
KSFY-TV reported that the pilot of the single-engine plane was having health issues during the trip. Air-traffic controllers told the pilot to circle around the area until he could land, but lost contact with him. The Argus Leader reported that the plane had flew out of Mitchell, with the pilot asking for help shortly after takeoff.
The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.