Dentist donates care, helps college students during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS | A Sioux Falls dental practice is helping students take a bite out of their college expenses.

Rebecca Tjeerdsma is a junior working toward her engineering degree at Dordt University. She says the pandemic has brought on some financial burdens, but through a new program at a local dental clinic, she's getting by.

"It has taken something from everyone: whether that is financially or even, like, a relative," Tjeerdsma said.

About 13% percent of South Dakotans have student loan debt and more than one thousand residents have unpaid student loans. Siouxland Oral wants to help ease that burden.

"We know that our local students have had to shoulder an impossible task of remote learning and affording school during the pandemic, so these folks are also worried about paying for a necessary dental procedure," said Dr. Lou George.

George says the practice started its "Wisdom for Wisdom" initiative a year ago. They seek applications from students asking them what being chosen would do for them and their parents during these trying times.

"Everything changed around us last year, and every dollar counts even more so," George said.