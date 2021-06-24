Department of Health releases 105 pages of proposed regulations for medical marijuana

The South Dakota Department of Health released a draft of administrative rules for the medical cannabis program Thursday morning.
The 13-section, 105-page proposed rule book includes extensive and strict provisions for all aspects of the state’s cannabis industry, from detailed transport manifests to carry products to and from cannabis establishments to 24-hour surveillance of cannabis facilities by the DOH.
To gather initial comments on these proposed rules and to answer questions from the public, DOH has scheduled two medical cannabis telephone town halls for Monday, June 28, at 6:00 and 7:30 p.m. Mountain time.
The DOH has until Oct. 29 to promulgate rules, and it will begin the formal approval process, which also requires the Legislature’s approval, in September after seeking further feedback from stakeholders and the public.
“The proposed administrative rules are one of many steps our Department has taken to develop a safe and responsible medical cannabis program in South Dakota, as the voters intended,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health, said in a news release.
The proposed rules have provisions for cardholders and caregivers, dispensaries, cultivation and testing facilities, as well as for law enforcement. More information on the medical cannabis program can be found on medcannabis.sd.gov.
Cardholders, caregivers
Prospective cardholders must have documentation from their medical practitioner certifying they have a qualifying debilitating condition and that the practitioner recommends medical cannabis as a treatment.
The DOH will accept petitions to recognize more debilitating medical conditions, but the burden of proof is on the prospective cardholder: they must provide a clear and narrow definition of the medical condition, the diagnostic criteria for determining if cannabis is an appropriate treatment, a detailed, cited summary of peer-reviewed research that cannabis “produces superior treatment outcomes or fewer side effects” than available medications, two letters of support from South Dakota physicians, and complete copies of any research cited.
From there, patients can apply for a card with the DOH for a non-refundable fee of $100. If approved, the cardholder would need to re-submit a request for renewal up to 45 days prior to expiration and pay another $100 after one year.
Low-income patients with proof of all income can apply at a reduced fee of $20. To qualify for the reduced fee, a patient must have an income of 130% or less of the national poverty level.
Out-of-state patients who are cardholders for medical programs in their home state can also apply to use their card in South Dakota, provided a practitioner has certified the cardholder’s medical condition fits state statute. They also must pay $100, and their card would expire in six months rather than a year.
Under the proposed rules, cardholders would have to have a physician’s recommendation to cultivate their own cannabis plants, which would allow for the cardholder to cultivate three plants for a year. A practitioner can recommend cultivating more than three plants but would need to specify the reasons for an extended plant count. After 30 days, the recommendation for an extended plant count would expire.
To cultivate, cardholders would need to provide the recommendation, a diagram and photos of the enclosed, locked facility for cultivation, and a $20 nonrefundable fee.
Qualifying patients can designate caregivers, who must submit to investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation every two years. If the patient is under 21 years of age, they must specify a caregiver.
If a cardholder commits serious or multiple violations, like diverting products to unauthorized users, submitting false information to the DOH or to law enforcement, allowing a non-cardholder to use their card, or cultivating cannabis without a license or extended plant count, that would allow the DOH to revoke an access card.
Possession limits
Cardholders can possess a maximum of three ounces or less at a time, which includes both flower and other cannabis products. The type of cannabis and the equivalent amount to one ounce are as follows:
- Concentrated cannabis — 8,000 mg
- Vaporizer pens or cartridges — 8,000 mg
- Edibles (including tinctures, oils, or beverages tested by a certified testing facility) — 80 servings providing 10 mg of THC
- Tinctures, oils, or beverages (untested) — 30 milliliters/1 fluid ounce
- Topical (ointment or cream) — 12 fluid ounces
- Transdermal patches (tested) — 80 doses of 10 mg THC
- Transdermal patches (untested) — 12 patches
Edible products cannot contain more than 10 mg of THC per serving, and a package of edibles cannot contain more than 100 mg total of THC.
Cannabis establishments
Any cannabis establishment — including dispensaries, cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities — must follow a base set of rules and submit a detailed application to the DOH for approval, along with a $5,000 fee. Renewal is required every year or if 50% or more of the ownership has been transferred and must include all components in the original application. In addition, establishments must pay $50 for every agent identification badge, which even after purchase will belong to the DOH. These fees are slated to increase annually based on the index factor.
In the event a local government places limits on the amount of establishments in its jurisdiction, the DOH will numerically score applications to determine the best application. If there is a tie, the Department will have a random drawing to determine the successful applicant.
All establishments must have approved operating procedures, which includes a detailed management plan, site plan, identifying legal means of ingress onto the property, details to determine the site is self-contained, operating days and hours, workplace safety plan, plan for compliance with local ordinances, security plan, plans for preventing diversion, waste management plans, pre-employment screening procedures, criminal background checks, processes for limiting access and monitoring visitors.
Specific types of establishments have additional operating procedures that pertain to the service being provided; for example, an edible manufacturer must have a food service establishment license and employ a Certified Food Service Manager. Every application must list these procedures, as well as include a certification of compliance with city and county requirements.
Each establishment is also tasked with maintaining extensive records of daily operations, including transport manifests any time cannabis products are taken to different facilities, certificates of analysis of all tested cannabis products, an inventory tracking system, point of sale records, daily inventory, transfer and transaction records. The daily records must be updated every day of operation by midnight and kept for at least 18 months. There are additional record requirements for each establishment type, as well.
Establishments are required to permanently fix security cameras at every door and gate and in “sufficient number to allow the viewing in its entirety” of any area containing cannabis. The surveillance must be able to support live viewing by the Department, 24 hours a day, as well as a backup power source for surveillance in the event of an outage. Establishments must control who has access to the recordings, but must allow any DOH officer or law enforcement personnel to inspect them at any time.
The DOH will have access to any and all records and surveillance footage of each establishment, and have the jurisdiction to conduct routine, unannounced inspections as well as in response to complaints.
If establishments violate the rules in any way, the DOH can order the business to comply with a corrective action plan, suspend or terminate entirely its license. Minor or technical violations that do not result in diversion of cannabis or harm to the public’s health or safety are still cause for suspension or termination of licensing per the provisional rules.
Packaging
Cannabis product packaging should be child-resistant, tamper-evident, resealable (unless the product is single-serving) and opaque. Multiple-serving edible packages or transdermal packages must have individual servings and patches heat-sealed into plastic packaging with no easy-open corners to discourage access to children.
Package labels will include testing results of the products. No label is permitted to contain claims regarding cannabinoid potency — like the percentage of THC contained in the product — except in listing the test results.
Labels must include the length of time it will take for a patient to feel effects, the length of time of those effects, and for edibles, a warning that the effects may be delayed up to four hours. The statement of net contents will include the net weight or volume of product. Edible packages must identify one serving size and number of servings.
Each package will feature a standard symbol indicating the product contains cannabis and will appear on the most predominantly displayed area of the marketing layer. Every product will also have the following warning printed no smaller than six-point type: “For medical use by qualifying patients only. There may be health risks associated with the use of this product. There may be additional health risks associated with the use of this product for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or planning on becoming pregnant. Do not drive a motor vehicle or operate heavy machinery while using this product.”
Advertising
Cannabis establishments will have severe restrictions on the locations of advertisements: they cannot advertise on signs or billboards; through mail, phone, text or email to non-cardholders; on TV or radio; or through a practitioner or health care facility. Website, social media and app ads must include verification the viewer is a cardholder and over 21 and a permanent opt-out feature. Any advertisements should be as “targeted as directly as possible” to cardholders.
There are also restrictions on what the ads can include. They cannot assert that the medical cannabis is safe because it is regulated or tested, or make claims that it has curative therapeutic, health or physical benefits.