Department of Health releases 105 pages of proposed regulations for medical marijuana

All establishments must have approved operating procedures, which includes a detailed management plan, site plan, identifying legal means of ingress onto the property, details to determine the site is self-contained, operating days and hours, workplace safety plan, plan for compliance with local ordinances, security plan, plans for preventing diversion, waste management plans, pre-employment screening procedures, criminal background checks, processes for limiting access and monitoring visitors.

Specific types of establishments have additional operating procedures that pertain to the service being provided; for example, an edible manufacturer must have a food service establishment license and employ a Certified Food Service Manager. Every application must list these procedures, as well as include a certification of compliance with city and county requirements.

Each establishment is also tasked with maintaining extensive records of daily operations, including transport manifests any time cannabis products are taken to different facilities, certificates of analysis of all tested cannabis products, an inventory tracking system, point of sale records, daily inventory, transfer and transaction records. The daily records must be updated every day of operation by midnight and kept for at least 18 months. There are additional record requirements for each establishment type, as well.