DOT seeks public input for Context Sensitive Corridors Study

The DOT, in collaboration with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks, the United States Forest Service, the United States National Park Service, and the Federal Highway Administration will hold a virtual public meeting from June 23 through July 28. Meeting material will be available online for the following roadway corridors:

The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the improvement options being proposed by the consultant, to record any concerns the public may have with those ideas, and to gather other ideas to help determine the future look of the interchange and crossroad corridor. The study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight and automobile.