Education deptartment releases COVID report, analyzes impact

Most of South Dakota’s K-12 schools held in-person classes for the majority of the 2020-21 school year which had a positive impact on student learning, a COVID-19 report from the state Department of Education found.
The South Dakota Department of Education released a report Thursday examining the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on schools, teachers, students and their families during the last academic year. More than 96% of the state’s 830 state-accredited schools responded to an impact survey the DOE sent in May, which informed the report’s results.
In-person vs. virtual learning
In 88.9% of schools per month, students were receiving in-person instruction. More schools used modified modes of instruction during times when COVID cases were high; South Dakota’s peak was in November 2020. Coincidentally, October-December 2020 had the most instructional disruptions, whether that was through a hybrid schedule or remote learning.
Overall, the South Dakota K-12 education system saw 15,794 total COVID cases among students in 2020-21 and 3,934 total staff cases, according to the state DOE report.
Rapid City Area Schools’ peak for COVID cases was also in November. Around 12% of staff was either sick with COVID or in quarantine due to exposure, according to RCAS spokesperson Katy Urban. RCAS schools closed down and moved to virtual learning for a few weeks in the fall as a result.
In RCAS, 1,246 staff and students contracted COVID that the district is aware of during the 2020-21 school year, Urban said.
The rate of students out of school for 30-plus days more than doubled the numbers from the previous school year: 6.4% of students statewide missed six full weeks of school or more, compared with 3.8 in 2018-19, according to the DOE. Of those students, economically disadvantaged and Native American students had the most absences; 71.9% and 48.2%, respectively, despite being 36.3% and 10.6% of the overall student population. DOE’s report notes students who miss a significant amount of instructional time are not likely to stay on track with their learning.
Rapid City schools began the 2020 school year with a hybrid schedule where half of students would attend school in-person for two days with Friday as an e-learning day across the board. But as individual school buildings closed down due to high infection rates, the entire system went virtual for a time. When schools returned to in-person instruction, Fridays remained an e-learning day.
Masks were required for students in schools, a policy that stayed in place for the entire year despite backlash from district parents and community activists.
During virtual learning, RCAS students would log into learning management systems like Google Classroom, to access instruction videos and assignments. Teachers would also hold Zoom meetings with students on a regular basis.
Distance learning affected students’ academic performance, according to DOE’s report, with more schools reporting learning loss among students than normal. But the report also shows that schools have largely been able to recoup those losses.
Urban said the same holds true for RCAS; students who physically came into school performed better. The District plans to combat learning loss as part of its goals for the 2021-22 school year.
Mitigation strategies
Masking was encouraged in 64.9%, or 520, of South Dakota K-12 schools in 2020-21, and it was required in 46.4%, or 372, schools. RCAS represented one of the districts requiring students to mask up.
Masking was not, however, in the top 10 list of mitigation strategies the DOE outlined in its report. Over 95% of schools increased cleaning of frequently touched surfaces; 91.5% encouraged families to symptom check students before coming to school and 91% educated teachers, staff and families about when they should stay home. For the most part, schools tried to limit non-essential visitors (78.9%) and adjust physical layouts (69.2%) to mitigate spread of the virus. Rapid City schools took both of those initiatives.
School superintendents and nurses attended regular webinars with the Departments of Education and Health to provide up-to-date scientific information about COVID-19, recommended mitigation strategies, contact tracing procedures, available testing options and vaccination during the last school year.
Teacher support
The Department of Education’s report also gauged how teachers’ responsibilities increased and how they were supported by their schools during the pandemic. Teacher responsibilities skyrocketed during the last school year, as there were less staff on hand when others were sick and teachers were often expected to teach both virtual and in-person classes. The DOE noted that 78.5% of schools declared some or all of their staffs to be essential employees, which would exempt them from close-contact quarantines and allow them to work.
Statewide, 57.1% of teachers were expected to cover other classrooms due to substitute shortages, 52.8% were expected to provide all lesson plans and resources on an online learning platform, 48.3% were expected to teach in class and online simultaneously, and 40% were expected to teach in person as well as recording lessons for virtual learners.
“Personal encouragement,” at 96.5%, was the number one way schools supported their teachers through taking on extra work and responsibilities. Almost 72% of teachers received monetary bonuses, 68.7% were offered professional development for distanced or remote learning, and 43.9% were offered mental health and self-care-related professional development.
Only 31.1% of schools allowed teachers to work remotely due to high risk of infection and only 24.1% allowed teachers to have flexible schedules, which includes extra time off, early release, or professional development.
Rapid City schools provided as many resources as possible to support its staff, Urban said. The school district gave staff two extra days off over winter break, in December every staff member received a monetary bonus, accommodations were made during the day so staff could get vaccinated, and staff was able to dress casually every day last year, not just wearing jeans on Fridays.
Preparing for next year
The State DOE has received $211 million in COVID relief money from the federal government’s Education Stabilization Fund, which includes the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER Fund, and is set to receive another $382 million through a third round of ESSER funding.
The DOE grouped schools’ needs into three broader categories: supporting strong instruction and educational opportunities, addressing students’ social-emotional and mental health needs, and continuing to address educator recruitment and retention issues.
State-level spending will focus on: strategies to engage students and provide strong instruction for achievement based on a student’s individual needs, providing technological access to mental health services to youths in remote areas of the state as well as trainings for educators on youth mental health and trauma-informed care, and implement strategies to recruit new teachers.
The DOE has also established a work group to understand what the future of distance learning looks like in South Dakota, which will compile recommendations at the end of this summer.
For RCAS, the District has put more credit recovery and mental health supports in place this year. The District lost enrollment, and funding as a result, but it was able to retain staff members through its ESSER funds, which Urban said will help support students. RCAS will also continue to implement mitigation efforts to keep staff and students safe this upcoming school year.