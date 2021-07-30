Education deptartment releases COVID report, analyzes impact

Teacher support

The Department of Education’s report also gauged how teachers’ responsibilities increased and how they were supported by their schools during the pandemic. Teacher responsibilities skyrocketed during the last school year, as there were less staff on hand when others were sick and teachers were often expected to teach both virtual and in-person classes. The DOE noted that 78.5% of schools declared some or all of their staffs to be essential employees, which would exempt them from close-contact quarantines and allow them to work.

Statewide, 57.1% of teachers were expected to cover other classrooms due to substitute shortages, 52.8% were expected to provide all lesson plans and resources on an online learning platform, 48.3% were expected to teach in class and online simultaneously, and 40% were expected to teach in person as well as recording lessons for virtual learners.

“Personal encouragement,” at 96.5%, was the number one way schools supported their teachers through taking on extra work and responsibilities. Almost 72% of teachers received monetary bonuses, 68.7% were offered professional development for distanced or remote learning, and 43.9% were offered mental health and self-care-related professional development.