Ex-wildlife chief: start over on Wyoming refuge plans

JACKSON, Wyo. | A former federal wildlife health chief says the National Elk Refuge's plans to reduce feeding are "likely to fail" and it's doubtful they'd slow the spread of disease.

It would be better to start the planning process from scratch, says U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service retiree Tom Roffe, who personally worked the elk feeding issue "for decades." Roffe summarized his concerns in a 17-page review of the refuge's "step-down" plan that he submitted last fall, while the plans were in draft form. The plans are now final and facing a lawsuit.

Roffe told the News&Guide in an interview that he views the step-down plan as essentially a "delay" tactic with no chance of success.

"It's laudable they try to do this," Roffe said, "but the constraints upon the step-down plan by the bison and elk management plan — near the end of its lifespan — are simply insurmountable."

"What they wrote here, honestly looks like a delaying tactic to me," he said. "You have a 15-year plan that is 13 years into the running, and so the plan is due for review in 2022. Yet they issue the step-down plan that requires, according to their statement, a minimum of five years — and more realistically a decade — to prove its efficacy."