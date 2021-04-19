FEMA, IHS hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in South Dakota

Starting Monday, Indian Health Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are hosting mobile COVID vaccination clinics in 13 communities across the Dakotas until the end of May. The clinics will stop twice in each community in order to administer the second dose.

The South Dakota clinics will be in Sisseton, Eagle Butte, Rosebud, Wagner, Flandreau, Oacoma, Lower Brule, Rapid City and Oglala.

The sites will offer up to 250 shots per day, all first come, first served. No pre-registration is necessary. The sites will have available parking and are walk through. Vaccination and post-shot monitoring areas are shielded from the elements.

Anyone 16 years and older is eligible to receive a vaccine, though those aged 16 and 17 will need permission from a parent or guardian.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“FEMA will be bringing ultra cold storage freezers which can store the Pfizer vaccine. This will allow us to vaccinate community members 16 and above. Pfizer is the only one that can vaccinate that young,” said Jennifer Buschick, public affairs director for IHS.