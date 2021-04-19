FEMA, IHS hosting mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in South Dakota

Starting Monday, Indian Health Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are hosting mobile COVID vaccination clinics in 13 communities across the Dakotas until the end of May. The clinics will stop twice in each community in order to administer the second dose.
The South Dakota clinics will be in Sisseton, Eagle Butte, Rosebud, Wagner, Flandreau, Oacoma, Lower Brule, Rapid City and Oglala.
The sites will offer up to 250 shots per day, all first come, first served. No pre-registration is necessary. The sites will have available parking and are walk through. Vaccination and post-shot monitoring areas are shielded from the elements.
Anyone 16 years and older is eligible to receive a vaccine, though those aged 16 and 17 will need permission from a parent or guardian.
“FEMA will be bringing ultra cold storage freezers which can store the Pfizer vaccine. This will allow us to vaccinate community members 16 and above. Pfizer is the only one that can vaccinate that young,” said Jennifer Buschick, public affairs director for IHS.
“This partnership will allow us to expand access to vaccines in tribal communities and reach more people as we work to achieve community immunity,” IHS Great Plains Area Director James Driving Hawk said in a press release. “We’re especially excited that these events will allow us to vaccinate 16- and 17-year-olds in more tribal communities.”
“FEMA is excited to be able to support our colleagues from the Indian Health Service on this vital mission,” FEMA Region 8 Acting Administrator Nancy Dragani said in a press release. “This effort will complement the great work that our state and tribal partners are already doing in getting vaccinations for all those who want them.”
The South Dakota clinic locations and dates are listed below:
- Sisseton – Buffalo Lanes – 46112 SD Hwy 10, April 19-20 and May 10-11
- Eagle Butte – Cheyenne River Cultural Center – US Hwy 212, April 22-23 and May 13-14
- Rosebud – Rosebud Casino – 30421 US Hwy 83, April 19-20 and May 10-11
- Wagner— Old Shopko Building – 905 W. SD Hwy 46, April 22-23 and May 13-14
- Flandreau – Royal River Casino – 607 S. Veterans St., April 25-26 and May 16-17
- Oacoma — Old West Museum Trading Post – 403 E SD Hwy 16, May 1 and May 22
- Lower Brule – Indian Health Center – 601 Gall St., May 2 and May 23
- Rapid City – Old Central HS tennis courts – Mt. Rushmore Rd. near Rapid Creek, May 4-5 and May 25-26
- Oglala – Prairie Winds Casino – 112 Casino Dr., May 7-8 and May 28-29