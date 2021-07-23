First 2021 case of human West Nile Virus detected in Walworth County

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed Friday that a Walworth County resident, a man in his 60’s, is South Dakota’s first human West Nile virus case of the 2021 season.

Historically, South Dakota has seen a disproportionately high number of WNV cases that involve inflammation of the brain or spinal cord compared to other regional states.

“Protecting yourself from mosquito bites, especially during evening hours, remains vitally important to avoid becoming infected with West Nile Virus,” Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said in a news release.

Residents can reduce their risk by:

Applying mosquito repellents (DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, 2-undecanone, param-menthane-diol, or IR3535) to clothes and exposed skin;

Limiting exposure by wearing pants and long sleeves in the evening;

Limiting time outdoors from dusk to midnight when mosquitoes are most active. Culex tarsalis are the primary carrier of WNV in South Dakota;

Removing standing water that gives mosquitoes a place to breed. Regularly change the water in birdbaths, outside pet dishes, and drain water from other flower pots and garden containers and stay away from areas near standing water; and

Supporting local mosquito control efforts.