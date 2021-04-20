First South Dakota Week of Work kicks off

The week was a collaborative effort between state agencies and private partners over the last few years to pull it off, according to Director of Career and Technical Education Laura Scheibe.

So far, it has been going “fantastic,” and Scheibe said the community response has been “phenomenal.” When the Department of Education announced they were seeking business partners to participate, the response was “overwhelming.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s an opportunity for students to learn about career paths in South Dakota. All of the panelists are South Dakota workers and jobs that you can find here at home,” Scheibe said.

The week is mutually beneficial to both students and businesses. Not only do students get the opportunity to engage in real time with professionals, but businesses and industry leaders have a chance to meet with students and make connections with members of their future workforce.

“Students could ask questions of people and hear their stories, and what opportunities are available. It helps students picture what a career might look like here,” Scheibe said. “It’s a chance for businesses to connect as well. The professionals enjoyed talking to students about how they got to where they are and how they applied what they learned in school to their career.”