First South Dakota Week of Work kicks off

Thousands of middle and high school students across South Dakota have a chance this week to learn about a myriad of career opportunities as part of the inaugural South Dakota Week of Work.
The Week of Work is taking place Tuesday through Thursday and features live panel presentations and discussions by professionals working in different industries around the state as well as pre-recorded “day in the life” videos. At the end of the week, there will be a live wrap-up session teaching students about soft skills, job shadow experiences and internships.
There are 36 live panel discussions occurring at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, featuring over 100 professionals representing six different broad career areas.
“We have a tremendous lineup of professionals for the Week of Work panel discussions,” Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in a press release. “I am excited for our young people to learn directly from people in their field of interest who have worked in South Dakota and contributed to the successes of our communities. It promises to be a lively, engaging week.”
The week was originally Gov. Kristi Noem’s idea as a way to help resolve long-term workforce issues and connect students with job opportunities in the state. Only 64% of the state’s high school graduates go on to higher education, with 15% of those students opting for out-of-state schooling, according to data on the Department of Education’s website. Beyond higher education, 64% of graduates of the state’s public universities go on to leave the state, according to information from a recent Board of Regents task force meeting.
The week was a collaborative effort between state agencies and private partners over the last few years to pull it off, according to Director of Career and Technical Education Laura Scheibe.
So far, it has been going “fantastic,” and Scheibe said the community response has been “phenomenal.” When the Department of Education announced they were seeking business partners to participate, the response was “overwhelming.”
“It’s an opportunity for students to learn about career paths in South Dakota. All of the panelists are South Dakota workers and jobs that you can find here at home,” Scheibe said.
The week is mutually beneficial to both students and businesses. Not only do students get the opportunity to engage in real time with professionals, but businesses and industry leaders have a chance to meet with students and make connections with members of their future workforce.
“Students could ask questions of people and hear their stories, and what opportunities are available. It helps students picture what a career might look like here,” Scheibe said. “It’s a chance for businesses to connect as well. The professionals enjoyed talking to students about how they got to where they are and how they applied what they learned in school to their career.”
Connecting those two groups, she said, will ultimately benefit the state and the economy if more students choose to make their careers here.
“I’m so grateful for the overwhelming response from all the business and industry representatives who have stepped up to connect with students in this way,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said in a release. “As a leader of workforce development efforts, I continually see examples and hear stories underlining the importance of making informed career decisions. That’s exactly what this week is about.”
The panels are 40 minutes long so that teachers can easily fit them in to one period. Some teachers have been live streaming them for their whole class to see and other students are logging in independently to choose and watch their own panels.
All the live panels are recorded so that students can go back to access them later if they were not able to attend. For that reason, Scheibe said the DOE anticipates the program will reach far more students than the thousands who are already engaged this week.
“It’s really exciting. We haven’t done anything quite like this, not to this scale,” Scheibe said. “It took a lot of people to pull this off and we’re grateful it’s finally here.”
For more information about the Week of Work, visit its website to find a schedule of the week’s events and the pre-recorded videos.