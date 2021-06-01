Five western South Dakotans elected to state Hall of Fame.

Five of the 10 newest members of the South Dakota Hall of Fame are from western South Dakota, according to a news release.

Ray Hillenbrand, Craig Tieszen, Jon Crane, Ryan McFarland and Gary Cammack will be among those who will be inducted on April 1-2, 2022 in Chamberlain/Oacoma. They will be joined by four eastern South Dakotans and a Sioux City, Iowa, resident.

Ray Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, who died in 2019, is known for his philanthropy. It started with Prairie Edge in Rapid City where he showcased local Native American culture and then moved to the Governors REDI Fund for Economic Development. He was integral in developing Main Street Square and the Legacy Commons playground, and the rebuilding of Memorial Park and the 6th Street Promenade joining downtown to the Civic Center. The new OneHeart Campus also is part of his legacy.

Craig Tieszen

Tieszen, who died in 2017, served as a Rapid City police chief and state lawmaker whose experiences and learning prepared him for public service. “From Peace Corps to a police officer to chief of police and then legislator, his life was one of service to his family, friends, community and the state,” said Dave Olyer of the RC Club for Boys.

