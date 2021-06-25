Flandreau Santee Sioux to open cannabis dispensary July 1

The tribe has not been quiet regarding its position that the people of South Dakota expressed their will to legalize cannabis in the 2020 election, and has advocated to uphold both Amendment A and Chapter 34-20G of South Dakota Codified Law. If the South Dakota Supreme Court issues a decision regarding the constitutionality of Amendment A, and determines that adult use in the state is permitted, the tribe will sell cannabis products to anyone over the age of 21 in accordance with the tribe’s ordinance.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is a sovereign government, and its existence predates the establishment of the United States of America and the State of South Dakota. The tribe is within its legal authority to establish a regulatory scheme for the cultivation and sale of cannabis on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation. The tribe does not, however, want its customers to be subject to arrest upon leaving its reservation by state authorities, and therefore will wait until July 1 to begin sales to potential customers.

The tribe’s goals for the development of cannabis is similar to other jurisdictions. It wants a safe product to produce revenue for tribal programs, to curtail black-market sales of cannabis, and to prevent illegal diversion, especially to children. The program that it developed does that, and also complies with the Department of Justice memoranda that were issued in 2013 and 2014.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0