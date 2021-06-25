Flandreau Santee Sioux to open dispensary July 1

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe will be opening a dispensary on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation on July 1.
FSST Pharms, LLC, a wholly owned limited liability company of the Tribe, has been preparing for months for the anticipated opening date of its Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary. The dispensary is located on the Tribe’s Reservation in a remodeled building just south of the First American Mart at 1314 S. Veterans Street in Flandreau.
First sales of cannabis products will be to individuals who meet the requirements of the Tribe’s medical cannabis ordinance. Medical clients will qualify for licenses if they have:
(a) A chronic or debilitating disease or medical condition or its treatment that produces one or more of the following: cachexia or wasting syndrome; severe, debilitating pain; severe nausea; seizures; or severe and persistent muscle spasms, including, those characteristic of multiple sclerosis; or (b) Any condition that, in the opinion of a practitioner, a patient would likely benefit from the use of marijuana, including, but not limited to: (1) Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) (2) Anorexia (3) Arthritis (4) Cancer (5) Glaucoma (6) Migraine.
The application can be downloaded from the Tribe’s website at https://fsst-nsn.gov/. Medical clients do not need to be members of a federally recognized Tribe to obtain an FSST medical cannabis card. The Tribe will also honor validly issued medical marijuana cards issued by other tribes, states, territories, or countries. The cost of the license will be $50.
The Tribe has not been quiet regarding its position that the people of South Dakota expressed their will to legalize cannabis in the 2020 election, and has advocated to uphold both Amendment A and Chapter 34-20G of South Dakota Codified Law. If the South Dakota Supreme Court issues a decision regarding the constitutionality of Amendment A, and determines that adult use in the state is permitted, the Tribe will sell cannabis products to anyone over the age of 21 in accordance with the Tribe’s ordinance.
The Tribe is a sovereign government, and its existence predates the establishment of the United States of America and the State of South Dakota. The Tribe is within its legal authority to establish a regulatory scheme for the cultivation and sale of cannabis on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation. The Tribe does not, however, want its customers to be subject to arrest upon leaving its Reservation by state authorities, and therefore will wait until July 1 to begin sales to potential customers.
The Tribe’s goals for the development of cannabis is similar to other jurisdictions. It wants a safe product to produce revenue for tribal programs, to curtail black-market sales of cannabis, and to prevent illegal diversion, especially to children. The program that it developed does that, and also complies with the Department of Justice memoranda that were issued in 2013 and 2014.