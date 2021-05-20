Frontline workers' input sought for survey

An initiative to train front line and health care workers on infectious disease prevention is seeking input from Rapid City area health care workers and first responders.
Project Firstline will train these workers on infectious disease protocols to help avoid future pandemics like COVID-19. The project is spearheaded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but Sioux Falls-based South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care is leading the effort in the state. SDFMC has also partnered with the State Department of Health.
“We know COVID won’t be the last threat,” Charlotte Hofer, Communications Director for Project Firstline in South Dakota, told the Journal. “With new variations of the virus spreading, we want to make sure everybody in a health care setting has access to the latest science and best training.”
Frontline workers like law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs, as well as health care professionals, are at greater risk for the spread of infections, including COVID, so the program was created to help them better understand how to protect themselves and others in the event of another pandemic.
Project Firstline includes promoting awareness and facilitating uptake of Infection Prevention and Control training and education content as well as conducting and bringing together training for frontline workers, which also includes establishing and implementing remote learning options, according to DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli.
To gain insight on the kinds of information these workers need access to, Project Firstline is encouraging those workers in the Pennington County/Rapid City area to take the survey so that they have data representing all corners of the state. The goal is to collect 2,000 surveys, and so far more than 1,500 surveys have been completed, Bucheli told the Journal.
After the survey, the project coordinators will evaluate the responses and conduct listening sessions through focus groups to further identify what kinds of training front line workers need and how to best deliver it to them. Once that data has been gathered, the coordinators will develop the training itself. The training will also have input from medical experts during the development process.
“It’s going to be customized to deliver to workers how they want it, which is why we need to get input so we know the needs and gaps [in information] they have,” Hofer said.
The training could reflect a whole spectrum of knowledge from the basics of hand hygiene to more advanced topics like infection control procedures and how viruses mutate, but it all depends on what workers want to know more about.
“It is critical people take this survey and then the training. COVID revealed the importance of infection prevention,” Hofer said. “We know that science is the best weapon we have to fight disease — the more we know, the more we can fight it.”
To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SouthDakotaProjectFirstLine. For more information on the project, visit https://sdfmc.org/project-firstline/.