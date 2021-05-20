Frontline workers' input sought for survey

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To gain insight on the kinds of information these workers need access to, Project Firstline is encouraging those workers in the Pennington County/Rapid City area to take the survey so that they have data representing all corners of the state. The goal is to collect 2,000 surveys, and so far more than 1,500 surveys have been completed, Bucheli told the Journal.

After the survey, the project coordinators will evaluate the responses and conduct listening sessions through focus groups to further identify what kinds of training front line workers need and how to best deliver it to them. Once that data has been gathered, the coordinators will develop the training itself. The training will also have input from medical experts during the development process.

“It’s going to be customized to deliver to workers how they want it, which is why we need to get input so we know the needs and gaps [in information] they have,” Hofer said.

The training could reflect a whole spectrum of knowledge from the basics of hand hygiene to more advanced topics like infection control procedures and how viruses mutate, but it all depends on what workers want to know more about.