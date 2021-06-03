Gov. Noem announces meat processing grants for Dakota Butcher locations

Through the program, “People will have more options to market their products, we’ll have more opportunities to access meat that’s grown here by South Dakota producers, and more importantly, we’ll be better prepared and have a more stable food supply chain,” Noem said.

Ninety-nine meat processing grants have been approved, which will be used to help expand existing facilities and buy new equipment. Additionally, $1.5 million is going towards brand-new businesses and facilities.

Grants were available to meat processors with 60 employees or less in South Dakota that meet one of the following guidelines: state-inspected “equal to” slaughter and/or processing plants; licensed custom-exempt slaughter plants, or very small federally inspected plants.

To further expand the meat processing industry in the state, South Dakota is in the process of joining the Cooperative Interstate Shipping Program, which would allow processors to ship and sell their meats across state lines.

Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden discussed some of the challenges the meat processing industry has faced over the last year with disruptions in business due to COVID and the solutions the state has come up with: the meat processing grants and, eventually, joining the CIS program.