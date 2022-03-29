Gov. Noem appoints Joan Adam as Secretary of Health

PIERRE | Gov, Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she is appointing Joan Adam to serve as Secretary of the Department of Health, effective immediately.

Adam has been serving in this role in an interim capacity since January, following the resignation of Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

“Joan has done an excellent job serving the people of South Dakota in her many years at the Department of Health,” Noem said in a statement. “The department has continued to run smoothly during her time as interim secretary, and I look forward to continuing to work with her to keep our state healthy.”

Adam has served at DOH for a combined 20 years. Before taking on the role of interim secretary, she served as division director for administration, where she oversaw the state Public Health Laboratory, Correctional Healthcare Services, the Offices of Vital Records and Health Statistics, and Health Information Technology. Prior to that, she worked as a program administrator in health promotion and disease prevention, including as a division Director.

“I am honored that Gov. Noem has put her trust in me to lead the Department of Health,” Adam said. “It is a privilege to work alongside our state’s dedicated public health professionals. I look forward to continuing the important mission of the department which is to protect and improve the health of every South Dakotan.”

Adam and her husband Karl live in Pierre, where they have raised their five children. Their family also includes a son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and one grandson.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0