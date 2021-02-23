Gov. Noem calls on Attorney General Ravnsborg to resign in wake of fatal crash

Journal staff
Gov. Kristi Noem called on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign from his office in a statement released Tuesday morning.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
“Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well," her statement said.
Ravnsborg was recently charged with three misdemeanors in a fatal crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever of Highmore while he was walking along the highway.
This story will be updated.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!