Gov. Noem calls on Attorney General Ravnsborg to resign in wake of fatal crash
  • Updated
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

Gov. Kristi Noem called on Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign from his office in a statement released Tuesday morning.

 “Now that the investigation has closed and charges have been filed, I believe the Attorney General should resign. I have reviewed the material we are releasing, starting today, and I encourage others to review it as well," her statement said.

Ravnsborg was recently charged with three misdemeanors in a fatal crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever of Highmore while he was walking along the highway.

This story will be updated.

