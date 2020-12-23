Gov. Noem calls pace of investigation in AG's fatal crash 'a disservice to victim's family'

Sovell has not responded to multiple messages and emails left with her office since the investigation started. Johnson could not be reached on Wednesday, and Vargo and Moore did not respond to email messages from the Argus Leader.

Ravnsborg did not respond to a message left on his cell phone Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Johnson said the group of state attorneys was awaiting the return of a couple pieces of evidence from outside agencies. She said she hoped the matter could be decided before Christmas.

A typical fatal crash investigation takes about 30 days in South Dakota. And according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, which oversaw the investigation into the fatal crash with the assistance of investigators from North Dakota and Wyoming, all materials relating to the investigation were handed over to the Hyde County State's Attorney's Office prior to Nov. 2.

Maggie Seidel, a senior advisor in Noem's office, said the governor's frustrations do not suggest whether she believes charges are merited or not, only that a determination should have been made by now.

Ravnsborg, 44, was traveling to his home in Pierre from Redfield when he struck Boever, who authorities say was walking in the westbound shoulder of Highway 14 just outside Highmore.