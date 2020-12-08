Gov. Noem names spending priorities in budget address to Legislature

PIERRE | South Dakota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has put it on a sounder financial footing than many other states. That was part of the message Tuesday from Gov. Kristi Noem as she presented her annual budget address to a joint session of the Legislature.

Rather than issuing orders for lockdowns and mask mandates, Noem has emphasized personal responsibility. At the start of her address, she contrasted the state’s finances with other states that she said will be raising taxes or seeking federal assistance.

“South Dakota is entering 2021 in one of the strongest financial positions in the country,” Noem said. “South Dakota won’t be raising taxes on our citizens or our businesses. We will not be borrowing billions of dollars to cover our budget shortfall. And we won’t be looking to Congress to send us stimulus money.”

Noem noted that the state closed the 2020 budget year in June with a $19 million surplus and general fund revenues are up 19.4% compared with the same time last year.