Gov. Noem says more testing leading to surge in COVID cases as hospitals fill

SIOUX FALLS | Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday that South Dakota's recent surge in coronavirus cases is due to an increase in testing as the state saw a new high in the number of people hospitalized by the virus.

There are currently no open general-care hospital beds in the southeastern part of the state, which contains the two largest hospitals, according to the Department of Health. Hospitals are dealing with both an increase in COVID-19 patients and people needing other medical care. The hospitals in Sioux Falls do have about 41% of their Intensive Care Units available.

“We have tripled the amount of testing that we are doing in the state of South Dakota, which is why we're seeing elevated positive cases,” Noem said. “That's normal, that's natural, that's expected.”

The governor did not explain how an increase in hospitalizations would be connected to an increase in testing. The state has seen one of the nation's highest positivity rates for testing in the last 14 days, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. The roughly 23% positivity rate is an indication there are more infections than tests are indicating.

