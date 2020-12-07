Gov. Noem spends weekend at a Texas rodeo, Senate candidate debate in Georgia

Gov. Kristi Noem spent the weekend traveling out of state to appearances in Texas and Georgia as she continued to build a national profile among Republicans even as South Dakota deals with one of the nation's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

The governor has risen to prominence for opposing lockdowns or mask mandates to slow the spread of coronavirus infections. South Dakota leads the nation over the last two weeks in COVID-19 deaths per capita and new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

The state has seen a downward tick in the daily average of new cases, but one in every 68 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past two weeks, while the state has reported nearly 33 deaths per 100,000 people. The state reported 509 new cases and no deaths on Monday.

Paul TenHaken, the mayor of Sioux Falls, said he “didn't take too much comfort” in the downward trend of new cases because the positivity rate of testing has stayed high. He said hospitals in the state's largest city are still operating at a “very tense” level of COVID-19 patients.

