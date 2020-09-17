Gov. Noem travels to Michigan to headline Trump campaign event

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Kristi Noem traveled today to Michigan to appear at a campaign event for President Trump at a time when she is overseeing an investigation into a car crash in which the state's attorney general struck and killed a pedestrian.

The Republican governor has become a surrogate for Trump's campaign and developed a national profile within the GOP, but also received backlash from critics who say she is paying more attention to national politics than the state. Her office has disputed that notion, saying she has leveraged her national profile for South Dakota's benefit.

Today, she is headlining an event sponsored by Workers for Trump, an arm of the campaign reaching out to people employed in the manufacturing sector. Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager who now advises Noem, is also speaking at the event.

Noem has taken a "freedom-first" approach to many of her policy decisions, including during the pandemic. She did not issue orders to shutter businesses and avoided statewide lockdown orders.

In a recent column to commemorate Labor Day, a holiday that recognizes the labor movement within the United States, Noem emphasized a free-market and business-centered approach to policy.