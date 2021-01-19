Gov. Noem's tweet about student food pantry seen as dig at Haley, GOP strategist says

At the Republican National Convention winter meetings held in the days after a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, Haley decried Trump for spurring the lie that the election was stolen, saying his actions will "be judged harshly by history.” By contrast, Noem deflected blame from Trump.

Stewart questioned Noem's move to target the school food pantry program, saying, “I happen to look at that and see God’s grace at work.”

The governor's office defended the dig at the food pantry on Tuesday, pointing to her emphasis on technical colleges as a long-term solution to poverty.

“We should absolutely help those who need it,” her spokesman Ian Fury said. “The best way to do that is by finding innovative solutions to get families out of food pantries.”

But Cathy Brechtelsbauer, state coordinator for Bread for the World, a Christian organization that advocates for policies to end hunger, said that the need for food pantries in South Dakota is “tremendous,” with parking lots at times filling with cars of people waiting for food.

“It’s important that our food pantries can fill in the gaps and in this pandemic, the gaps have certainly grown wider,” she said.