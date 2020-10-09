Governor launches $580 million coronavirus economic relief program

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Friday the launch of a program to send up to $580 million in federal coronavirus aid to small businesses, health care providers and non-profit organizations.
The Legislature earlier this week offered its support to the plan to spend much of the $1.25 billion the state received to address the coronavirus crisis and the economic fallout.
Under the plan, small businesses impacted by the pandemic will be able to apply for grants from a pool of $400 million. Another $115 million will go to health care programs that provide services through Medicaid and other state or federal funding. The remaining $65 million will be divided between grants for start-up businesses, hospitals that provide acute medical care and small non-profit organizations.
“These folks are the lifeblood of our communities and economy, and it’s our turn to give back to them,” Noem said in a statement.
The organizations and businesses will have 10 days to apply for the grants, starting on Tuesday, 0ct. 13.
