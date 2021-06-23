Attorney General's Office opposes uranium mining company motion

Two programs in the State Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources are opposing a uranium mining company’s motion to continue with water permit application proceedings for a prospective uranium mine near Edgemont.
Powertech, the Canadian-owned company seeking permits to begin its Dewey-Burdock mining project, began the permit process in 2009. All of the federal permits it acquired since are currently being contested. The company requested a stay of proceedings from the state Water Management Board in 2013 so that it could obtain the rest of the necessary permits before continuing with water rights hearings.
Dewey-Burdock Project wants to use the in situ mining technique, which is similar to fracking as it involves blasting water into the ground and pulling it back out with the uranium mixed in. The two permit applications would allow Powertech to appropriate water from the Madison and Inyan Kara aquifers and pump the used, treated water back into the ground. Opponents argue the project will deplete the water supply in the Edgemont and Hot Springs area as well as destroy the groundwater.
Dewey-Burdock Project Manager Mark Hollenbeck said it was disappointing that environmental groups “claim to be concerned” about the project because nuclear energy is carbon-free and therefore environmentally friendly.
“I don’t know why they are so opposed to the only large scale, carbon-free system for electricity we have,” Hollenbeck told the Journal. “Nothing can compete with nuclear energy.”
On June 1, Powertech’s attorneys Matthew Naasz and Richard Williams submitted a motion to amend the procedural order to continue the WMB hearings. The amendment would require the hearing to re-commence at the WMB’s regularly scheduled October meeting, as well as require parties to file all motions and briefs on or before Sept. 10 and responses to those motions by Sept. 24. Additionally, all parties would be required to submit discovery supplementation 45 days before the hearing commences and disclose the names of witnesses that will be called on during the hearing 20 days before.
Powertech wants to get started with the water rights hearing again because, after eight years of inaction, it is “well beyond time to move this forward.”
“We’ve been working on this project for 15 years. In a capitalistic society, if you can’t put your capital to work, you can’t create jobs,” Hollenbeck said.
Assistant Attorney General Ann Mines Bailey, who is representing the Water Rights Program and the Surface Water Quality Program, submitted a brief June 21 to the WMB stating the two parties’ opposition to Powertech’s request to amend the procedural order. The two programs oppose the motion because they believe Powertech is not in a position to proceed with the permit process and the time limits on discovery supplementation and witness gathering are too short.
In the opposition, Bailey wrote that the two programs disagree that Powertech would be able to commence the mining project if it acquired the state permits. She detailed the history of each permit application, stating that the company’s materials license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, two permits for Class III and V wells from the Environmental Protection Agency, and an EPA aquifer exemption were all appealed and are currently under review.
“While there is no legal impediment to restarting these proceedings at this time, there is no legal obligation to do so either. It is within the Board’s discretion to determine the appropriate time to resume these proceedings,” Bailey wrote. “An examination of the recitation of the federal proceedings illustrates not only how lengthy federal proceedings can be, but also how a permit can be remanded and required to be altered. The Board would be within its authority to determine that it is more efficient to continue the stay of those proceedings until such time as the permits are finalized or even until such time as the federal appeals have concluded.”
Hollenbeck said Powertech is well within its right to request that hearings resume and that he hopes the WMB agrees with the company.
Bailey also wrote that the time limits Powertech proposed in its amendment are “inadequate and far too time restrictive.” The contact information of at least one-third of more than 300 intervenors is inaccurate, and the experts originally consulted during the 2013 hearings have since retired, meaning they will no longer be able to testify. The water rights programs, and possibly Powertech as well, would have to find new experts to review the initial report and create a new one.
“While there should not be an unlimited time to secure experts and produce expert reports, it will take more than the approximate 45 days provided under Powertech’s proposal,” Bailey wrote.
The Water Rights Program suggested in the brief that instead of 45 days, the Board allows 90 days from the issuance of a new order to complete new reports and recommendations.
In addition to the loss of expert witnesses, the makeup of the WMB itself has changed, and Bailey suggested a court reporter produce transcripts of prior proceedings so Board members can either catch up or refresh their memory.
Bailey also noted that Powertech’s proposal does not account for the lack of a location for the hearings. She argued that, in light of COVID-19, the WMB will need to find a new location that is large enough to accommodate all participants while allowing for social distancing and a venue that can allow for remote participation.
Ultimately, Bailey’s argument is based on efficiency.
“This matter has been stayed for approximately eight years at the request of Powertech so that it could obtain the necessary federal permits. During that time, Powertech’s federal permits still have not been finalized. While Powertech feels that the federal process is far enough along to warrant resumption of the state permitting process, the Board may not find it to be in the interests of efficiency to proceed prior to the finalization of the federal permits given the eight-year interruption,” Bailey wrote.