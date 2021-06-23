Attorney General's Office opposes uranium mining company motion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the opposition, Bailey wrote that the two programs disagree that Powertech would be able to commence the mining project if it acquired the state permits. She detailed the history of each permit application, stating that the company’s materials license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, two permits for Class III and V wells from the Environmental Protection Agency, and an EPA aquifer exemption were all appealed and are currently under review.

“While there is no legal impediment to restarting these proceedings at this time, there is no legal obligation to do so either. It is within the Board’s discretion to determine the appropriate time to resume these proceedings,” Bailey wrote. “An examination of the recitation of the federal proceedings illustrates not only how lengthy federal proceedings can be, but also how a permit can be remanded and required to be altered. The Board would be within its authority to determine that it is more efficient to continue the stay of those proceedings until such time as the permits are finalized or even until such time as the federal appeals have concluded.”

Hollenbeck said Powertech is well within its right to request that hearings resume and that he hopes the WMB agrees with the company.

