Ballot committee focuses on preventing higher taxes and Medicaid expansion

Schoenbeck said Medicaid expansion was “certainly the impetus” for moving the amendment to the primary ballot, so that if it passes, it would become law in time for South Dakotans to vote on expanding Medicaid.

“At the end of the day, the voters decide,” he said. “The measure sets an easier standard – in the Legislature, we need a 2/3 majority to pass something [to raise taxes]. This amendment would only be taking it from 50% plus one to a 60% majority.”

The group South Dakotans Decide Healthcare is pushing to get Medicaid expansion on the 2022 ballot. Federal financial incentives reducing the cost to states to expand their Medicaid programs would mean over 42,500 South Dakotans would become eligible for coverage.

Research from the nonpartisan Legislative Research Council shows that Medicaid expansion would cover 42,500 South Dakotans and would save the state $63 million in the first two years. Over five years, Medicaid expansion would return over $1.3 billion to South Dakota from the federal government, and the state would only pay $3.8 million to enact the expanded program.

“Medicaid expansion is good for so many things like workforce development, keeping rural hospitals open, and for the health of the economy overall,” Nesiba said. “It would be great if people could afford to go to the doctor so they could stay healthy and keep working. The main opposition [to Medicaid expansion] is the ideological belief that everybody is responsible for their own healthcare, which is impossible to achieve. People can so quickly run up medical expenses without a way to pay them off.”

