Departments of Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources now combined

The Departments of Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources officially combined on Monday to create a “one-stop shop” for ag producers in the state. South Dakota joins Rhode Island and Alaska as the only states to have combined agriculture and environmental state agencies.

The merger was a priority of Gov. Kristi Noem’s, and she signed an executive order on Jan. 19 combining the departments. She introduced the plan to merge the two agencies in fall 2020 ahead of her December budget address, citing its benefits to farmers. Former DENR Secretary Hunter Roberts was tapped by Noem as the new department’s cabinet secretary.

“With this merger, we are fostering sustainable agriculture and conservation of our natural resources. We want to pass these on to our kids and grandkids,” Noem wrote in a tweet Monday morning. “DANR will be more effective, more efficient and will make life easier for farmers.”

The merger eliminates five full-time positions and will save the state around half a million dollars each year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}