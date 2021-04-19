Departments of Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources now combined

The Departments of Agriculture and Environment and Natural Resources officially combined on Monday to create a “one-stop shop” for ag producers in the state. South Dakota joins Rhode Island and Alaska as the only states to have combined agriculture and environmental state agencies.
The merger was a priority of Gov. Kristi Noem’s, and she signed an executive order on Jan. 19 combining the departments. She introduced the plan to merge the two agencies in fall 2020 ahead of her December budget address, citing its benefits to farmers. Former DENR Secretary Hunter Roberts was tapped by Noem as the new department’s cabinet secretary.
“With this merger, we are fostering sustainable agriculture and conservation of our natural resources. We want to pass these on to our kids and grandkids,” Noem wrote in a tweet Monday morning. “DANR will be more effective, more efficient and will make life easier for farmers.”
The merger eliminates five full-time positions and will save the state around half a million dollars each year.
The executive order also moves the Division of Wildland Fire from the former Department of Agriculture to the Department of Public Safety. It also creates a Nutrient Research and Education Council and a Livestock Services Program.
The South Dakota Farmers Bureau, South Dakota Cattlemen, South Dakota Dairy and Producers, South Dakota Grain and Feed Association, and South Dakota Agribusiness Association supported the merger, however, the South Dakota Farmers Union opposed it.
In the Senate, Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission, sponsored a resolution of disapproval against the merger, which failed on the Senate floor 17 for, 18 against. Executive orders can be overturned unless a resolution of disapproval is concurred by the majority of all members of either chamber.
Heinert said that agriculture deserves its own agency as it is important to the state. Environment and Natural Resources is equally important, he said, and combining the two “doesn’t do either any favors.”
“This is big government at its finest. Consolidation of power is not checks and balances,” Heinert said on the Senate floor March 8.
Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, pushed back, saying the merger would streamline many regulatory processes farmers have to go through, adding that “farmers are our best conservationists.”