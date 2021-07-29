Gov. Noem bans federal grants for Critical Race Theory

“The revised proposals from the US Department of Education still advocate critical race theory in all but name,” Noem said in a statement. “We are the Mount Rushmore State, home to our nation’s greatest monument to our history. And we take the study of American history seriously. Our classrooms are meant for education, not indoctrination, and that is how we will continue to operate in South Dakota.”

Critical race theory is a framework for understanding systemic racism and how it pervades American society. It began as an academic movement the 1960s to examine U.S. law's intersection with race but has since expanded to other academic circles. The main tenet of CRT is that racism is embedded in every American institution, which are used to create and maintain racial inequality.

Noem's order says that the 1619 Project and the work of Kendi are "infused with factual errors" such as the idea that the nation was founded in 1619 with the first slave ship entering the American colonies rather than with the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

The federal grants, she continues, have "open-ended and vague requirements" that evaluate potential grant-receiving programs on the basis of an interpretation of American history that she views as antithetical to American principles.

The state DOE is currently in the process of developing its own new curriculum for history and civics, as well as its own set of pilot grants to strengthen history and civics education in the state.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.