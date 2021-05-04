Gov. Noem, FCC commissioner tour new broadband site

Gov. Kristi Noem along with a commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission toured a new broadband site in Rowena on Tuesday morning to highlight her Connect SD broadband initiative.
Connecting rural South Dakota to high speed internet has been a priority of Noem’s ever since she took office, she said.
“When I became governor, I realized how much the state has infrastructure in certain areas and how much we lacked it in other areas. You could get just a couple miles outside of a pretty populated area in the state and completely lose high speed internet access,” she said.
Lack of access to reliable internet service affects the ability to live in rural areas — working from home, educating children and telehealth services were once unattainable for those living outside of larger areas. Noem said broadband connectivity is also important to attract people who are moving to South Dakota from elsewhere in the U.S.
Noem highlighted her history with broadband initiatives, saying when she was in the Legislature she requested $10 million in state funds to match with private and federal dollars, which she said was challenging to get support for.
Prior to 2020 the state spent around $50 million working to get more rural areas connected to internet. This year, she said she was “thrilled” that the Legislature appropriated $100 million in state funds to help connect the entire state to broadband, which was added to $30 million in CARES Act funds.
“This type of commitment is going to go a long way for setting us up for success in the future,” Noem said.
Ross Petrick, general manager of Alliance Communications, the builder of the broadband site, thanked the governor for her commitment to rural America and in helping to make broadband more available and affordable.
“Alliance does not stop at city limits and we are not allergic to gravel roads. We need the support, we need the help when we get to these areas,” Petrick said. “It’s nice to see this commitment is matched by the support of these programs.These do promote growth in these areas for both current and future residents.”
Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, was also present at the newly-opened broadband site and lauded Noem’s strategy for expanding broadband connections.
“This partnership between leveraging state dollars and federal dollars has created a nationwide model that I think other governors should be looking to to fully bridge the digital divide. What’s unique about Gov. Noem is she really understands the power of connectivity and what it means for rural communities,” Carr said.
Noem said without a partnership between the state, the federal government and private companies like Alliance, the initiative would be too costly. Carr said depending on the terrain – and much of rural SD is rocky – it costs $30,000 to $50,000 to run a mile of fiber optic cables underground.
When she first became governor, Noem said it was shocking to her how many communities just outside of larger populated areas lack reliable internet access. Once those communities were connected, she said property values and property taxes increased and gave more opportunities for financial stability.
Carr said treating internet access as a valuable utility with a regulatory model that incentivizes investment in expansion, as well as competition, will be integral in continuing to strengthen broadband connectivity.