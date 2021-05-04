Gov. Noem, FCC commissioner tour new broadband site

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This type of commitment is going to go a long way for setting us up for success in the future,” Noem said.

Ross Petrick, general manager of Alliance Communications, the builder of the broadband site, thanked the governor for her commitment to rural America and in helping to make broadband more available and affordable.

“Alliance does not stop at city limits and we are not allergic to gravel roads. We need the support, we need the help when we get to these areas,” Petrick said. “It’s nice to see this commitment is matched by the support of these programs.These do promote growth in these areas for both current and future residents.”

Brendan Carr, an FCC commissioner, was also present at the newly-opened broadband site and lauded Noem’s strategy for expanding broadband connections.

“This partnership between leveraging state dollars and federal dollars has created a nationwide model that I think other governors should be looking to to fully bridge the digital divide. What’s unique about Gov. Noem is she really understands the power of connectivity and what it means for rural communities,” Carr said.