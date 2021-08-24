Gov. Noem files brief in Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

Gov. Kristi Noem filed an initial brief Monday with the United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in her appeal in the Mount Rushmore Fireworks litigation.

“The Biden Administration cancelled South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on completely arbitrary grounds. They’ve displayed their hypocrisy on this issue time and time again,” Noem said in a statement. “We are appealing the District Court’s incorrect decision so that we can return the Fireworks Celebration to Mount Rushmore and honor our nation’s birthday at America’s Shrine to Democracy for next year and in the future.”

Previously, Noem asked President Joe Biden to uphold the Memorandum of Agreement between the National Park Service and the state of South Dakota regarding the Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration. Noem responded to NPS’s reasons for canceling the fireworks celebration and outlined the due diligence that the state and other entities undertook to ensure that last year’s celebration could be conducted safely and responsibly.

Following the Biden Administration’s announcement of fireworks in Washington D.C., which included an invitation to states “to join us by hosting your own events to honor our freedom, salute those who have been serving on the frontlines, and celebrate our progress in fighting this pandemic,” Noem asked Biden to intervene and allow the planned fireworks at Mount Rushmore to go forward.

