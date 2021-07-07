Gov. Noem hires Texas man for new communications post

Gov. Kristi Noem has hired a new senior communications advisor.
Jordan Overturf, the current director of communications for the Texas House Republican Caucus, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he would be taking on the position on July 15.
“He will advise Governor Noem on a wide variety of communications matters, including digital media. Governor Noem is very excited about the unique skill set he brings to the table, as am I,” Ian Fury, Noem’s spokesman, told the Journal on Tuesday.
Overturf will be moving to Pierre soon and said he and his fiance are looking forward to becoming South Dakotans.
"I'm very excited about this opportunity. I'm thrilled to be joining Governor Noem's staff, and I'm looking forward to helping serve South Dakota as part of her team," Overturf told the Journal.
Overturf is the latest in a series of out-of-state high ranking officials to work for Noem. The Governor’s Office has hired Kansas-based Bird Dog Recruitment and Consulting, LLC, in May, paying $10,000 to help with the search for a new chief of communications.
The new hire will partially replace former senior advisor and policy director Maggie Seidel, who left the Governor’s Office in April to take a position as the senior vice president of Public Affairs and Marketing at the financial security organization Finseca. Fury said Noem would evaluate what, if any, additional communication capabilities are necessary once Overturf gets to Pierre.
Overturf, 36, graduated from University of Houston with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. He worked as a journalist for eight years, first as the Lifestyles and Entertainment editor at the Temple Daily Telegram in Temple, Texas, and then as a digital coordinator for The Eagle, in Bryan/College Station, Texas.
He began his political career in 2016, working as a project coordinator for a Republican grassroots organization in Philadelphia, and in 2017 spent six months as the chief of staff in the Texas House of Representatives, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Since then, he has also served as a campaign manager for Texas State Rep. Hugh Shine, a speechwriter for the Texas General Land Office, the Legislative and Communications Director for the Texas House, Director of Communications for the Texas Young Republicans and host of the Big Texas Podcast. He has been director of communications for the Texas House Republican Caucus since January.