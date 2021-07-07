Gov. Noem hires Texas man for new communications post

Gov. Kristi Noem has hired a new senior communications advisor.

Jordan Overturf, the current director of communications for the Texas House Republican Caucus, announced via Twitter on Saturday that he would be taking on the position on July 15.

“He will advise Governor Noem on a wide variety of communications matters, including digital media. Governor Noem is very excited about the unique skill set he brings to the table, as am I,” Ian Fury, Noem’s spokesman, told the Journal on Tuesday.

Overturf will be moving to Pierre soon and said he and his fiance are looking forward to becoming South Dakotans.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm very excited about this opportunity. I'm thrilled to be joining Governor Noem's staff, and I'm looking forward to helping serve South Dakota as part of her team," Overturf told the Journal.

Overturf is the latest in a series of out-of-state high ranking officials to work for Noem. The Governor’s Office has hired Kansas-based Bird Dog Recruitment and Consulting, LLC, in May, paying $10,000 to help with the search for a new chief of communications.