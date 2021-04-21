Gov. Noem issues executive order banning vaccine passports in state

Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order Tuesday preemptively banning federal government-mandated vaccine passports in South Dakota.

“Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have provided the people of South Dakota with up-to-date science, facts, and data and then trusted them to exercise their personal responsibility to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones,” Noem said in a statement sent Wednesday. “We’ve resisted government mandates, and our state is stronger for it.”

Noem encouraged all South Dakotans to get a COVID-19 vaccine but said the state will not mandate it.

“We are not going to restrict South Dakotans’ exercise of their freedoms with un-American policies like vaccine passports. In our state, ‘Under God, the people rule.’ And that is how we will operate for as long as I am governor,” Noem said in her statement.

Vaccine passports have been the subject of international discussion as vaccination becomes more widespread and travel becomes a possibility again. Some versions of vaccine passports already exist internationally, usually in a digital format and operated by private entities, to certify that people entering certain venues or traveling to different areas have been vaccinated against COVID.

