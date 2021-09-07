Gov. Noem issues executive order blockng telemedicine abortions

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Tuesday that directs the Department of Health to establish rules preventing telemedicine abortions in South Dakota. The executive order also restricts chemical abortions in the state.

The executive order restricts telemedicine abortion by:

Declaring that abortion drugs may only be prescribed or dispensed by a physician who is licensed in South Dakota after an in-person examination;

Blocking abortion-inducing drugs from being provided via courier, delivery, telemedicine, or mail service;

Preventing abortion-inducing drugs from being dispensed or provided in schools or on state grounds; and

Reiterating that licensed physicians must ensure that Informed Consent laws are properly administered.

The executive order also directs the Department of Health to:

Develop licensing requirements for “pill only” abortion clinics;

Collect empirical data on how often chemical abortions are performed as a percentage of all abortions, including how often women experience complications that require a medical follow-up; and

Enhance reporting requirements on emergency room complications related to chemical abortion.

Noem said in the press release that she plans to work with the Legislature to pass legislation that makes these and other abortion bans permanent.

