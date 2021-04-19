Gov. Noem names Partridge, Rave to Board of Regents

Gov. Kristi Noem has named Jeff Partridge of Rapid City and Tim Rave of Baltic to the South Dakota Board of Regents. The two new members are her third appointments to the Board in two weeks.

“Tim Rave and Jeff Partridge are two seasoned, thoughtful public servants who care deeply about higher education in our state,” Gov. Noem said in a press release. “I know they will be excellent regents, and I thank them for their willingness to serve.”

Partridge is the president of Partridge Financial Services in Rapid City. He served on the Rapid City Council from 2003 to 2005, where he was vice president of the council. Partridge also served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2015-17 and in the state Senate from 2017-21, spending all six years on the Joint Appropriations Committee. He is a graduate of Augustana University.

"I am thankful and honored Governor Noem has appointed me to the Board of Regents,” Partridge said in a release. “One of our largest state expenditures is for education, and I look forward to using my experience in helping set the state budget to ensure our education deliverable is cost effective for the state and the student."