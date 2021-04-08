Gov. Noem selects Pierre attorney, lobbyist to be new chief of staff

Aaron Scheibe, an attorney and lobbyist from Pierre, will be Gov. Kristi Noem’s fourth chief of staff, according to a news release sent Thursday afternoon.
“Aaron Scheibe is a dedicated public servant with years of experience in state government,” Noem said in a news release. “Aaron has a deep love for our state, and I appreciate his willingness to serve in this important role.”
Scheibe is leaving the private practice Moreno, Bachand, Hruska & Scheibe, P.C. in Pierre to join the Governor’s Office, where he will begin May 1. He previously served in Noem’s administration in 2019 as a senior policy advisor working in the areas of public safety, transportation, tribal relations and energy, according to the release.
During the 2021 legislative session, Scheibe was a lobbyist for the South Dakota State's Attorneys Association and the South Dakota Academy of Physician Assistants, as well as for state agencies including the Bureau of Finance and Management, the Governor's Office of Economic Development, the South Dakota Investment Council, and the Department of Public Safety.
Scheibe served the state from 2014-19 as deputy cabinet secretary of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, working as the chief operating officer and general counsel. From 2002-13, Scheibe was a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State, serving at U.S. embassies in Azerbaijan, Belarus and in offices in D.C., including on the staff of two secretaries of state.
“I am honored the governor has asked me to rejoin her administration at this crucial time,” Scheibe said in the release. “I look forward to working with the governor’s team, her cabinet secretaries and their dedicated staff, and the Legislature to ensure South Dakota is an example of responsible and responsive government for years to come.”
Scheibe is replacing Tony Venhuizen, who served as Noem's chief of staff for a year.