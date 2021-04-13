Gov. Noem sends letter to Biden asking to reinstate Mount Rushmore fireworks

Gov. Kristi Noem sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday asking him to uphold the agreement between the National Parks Service and the state and reinstate the annual Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration on Independence Day.

The fireworks celebration has been a bone of contention for Noem and the state’s congressional representatives since the Biden Administration took over. Last year, former President Donald Trump came to South Dakota for the celebration, but it was cancelled this year after the NPS cited environmental, tribal, and health and safety concerns. In her letter, Noem refuted each of those reasons and listed the due diligence the state undertook last year to ensure a safe and responsible event.

President Biden has noted the Fourth of July as a target for America to begin going back to normal. Noem said that fireworks at Mount Rushmore is the best way to celebrate that.

“This year, as we mark our independence from [COVID-19], Mount Rushmore would be the perfect place for a national celebration and fireworks show,” Noem wrote in her letter.

“We are committed to hosting a Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration that is safe and responsible and working closely with the National Parks Service (NPS) to do so. I respectfully ask that you continue the hopeful message you shared earlier this year and uphold our Agreement to host the event this year,” Noem wrote.

