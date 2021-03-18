Gov. Noem signs Freedom Scholarship bill into law

Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 171 on Thursday, which provides $50 million from the state general fund for the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship.

The money will be combined with other donations to create a $200 million endowment for needs-based scholarships in South Dakota – the first in the state. South Dakota was the only state in the country to not offer needs-based scholarships to either private or public institutions.

“With this historic scholarship, we’ll be giving thousands of promising young South Dakotans the opportunity that they need to succeed,” Noem said in a press release. “I challenged legislators to get this across the finish line, and they got it done. These dollars will sustain needs-based scholarships for South Dakota students far into the future, setting our kids and grandkids up for long-term success.”

Noem thanked T. Denny Sanford, PREMIER, Avera Health, Sanford Health and others who made the scholarship’s formation a priority in the release. Sanford and PREMIER each donated $50 million to jump start the scholarship.

The Freedom Scholarship had bipartisan support as a needs-based scholarship fund and is something South Dakota Democrats have prioritized for years.