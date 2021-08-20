Gov. Noem to appeal district court abortion decision

Following the District Court ruling in Planned Parenthood v. Noem, Gov. Kristi Noem announced Friday that the state will appeal the ruling to the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“All life is precious. Mothers should have the opportunity to hear all relevant information before they are faced with the ‘choice’ of whether to end their unborn child’s life,” Gov. Noem said in a news release. “I look forward to the day when all life – born and unborn – is protected by law. Given that the US Supreme Court will soon decide on the constitutionality of prohibiting abortion before ‘viability,’ we are asking the 8th Circuit to recognize that the people’s legislators should have the ability to pass pro-life laws.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The District Court had previously enjoined the provision in South Dakota state law requiring that a pregnant person consult with a pregnancy help center before deciding whether to abort their unborn child.

Friday’s decision by the District Court did not dissolve the injunction, so the law passed is suspended until a final court decision is rendered.

The State of South Dakota will appeal to ensure that people considering an abortion have all of the facts regarding their unborn child and the potential risks of an abortion procedure.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1