Gov. Noem to speak Saturday at Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida

Gov. Kristi Noem will speak at 1:50 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday at CPAC, considered the largest conservative gathering in the world.

Additionally, State Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, will speak at 1:20 p.m. MT the same day on a panel called “My Pronouns are First Place and Winning: Protecting Women’s Sports.” Milstead is the prime sponsor of House Bill 11217 in the Legislature, which proponents say is about fairness in women’s high school sports, while opponents describe it as anti-transgender legislation.

The Conservative Political Action Conference is sold out this year in Orlando, Fla., both for general admission and premium packages. Admission prices range from $330 to $7,500.

Other speakers include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, Jr., and former President Donald Trump.

Spokesman Ian Fury said the theme is "why America needs conservatives," and it will highlight how conservative values have worked for South Dakota and contrast it with the state of America over the last year.

At a press conference on Thursday in the State Capitol, Noem gave a preview of her speech.