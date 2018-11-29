PIERRE | With January's inauguration quickly approaching, Republican governor-elect Kristi Noem has announced 12 appointments and interim appointments to her cabinet.
The majority of Noem's appointments are carried over from Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard's administration, except for secretaries of public safety and revenue.
For secretary of public safety, Noem appointed Craig Price, who has served as South Dakota's superintendent of Highway Patrol since 2011 and has a 21-year career in law enforcement.
Noem appointed Jim Terwilliger to serve as secretary of revenue. He is currently the state's economist and deputy commissioner for the Bureau of Finance and Management.
In her Thursday news release, Noem said she is still searching for candidates to fill seven remaining cabinet positions: secretaries of Agriculture, Education, Human Services, Social Services, Tribal Relations and Veterans Affairs, as well as commissioner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development.
Noem's other appointments are:
- Secretary of Transportation, Darin Bergquist: Bergquist has served as secretary of transportation since 2008, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Mike Rounds. He has worked in the department since 1998.
- Secretary of Tourism, Jim Hagen: Hagen has been the secretary of tourism since 2011; previously he was the secretary of Tourism and State Development.
- Secretary of Game, Fish and Parks, Kelly Hepler: Hepler has served as the state's secretary of Game, Fish and Parks since 2015.
- Secretary of Labor and Regulation, Marcia Hultman: Hultman has served as secretary of Labor and Regulation since 2014, before which she was deputy secretary of the department.
- Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon: Malsam-Rydson has served as the department's secretary since 2014, when she was appointed by Daugaard. She was previously secretary of Social Services.
- Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, Steve Pirner: Pirner has served as secretary of the department since his appointment in 2000. He has been with the department since 1979.
- Commissioner of the Bureau of Administration, Scott Bollinger: Bollinger has been commissioner of the bureau since 2017. He previously worked in the Bureau of Finance and Management and the Department of Corrections.
- Commissioner of the Bureau of Human Resources, Laurie Gill: Gill has served as commissioner of the bureau since 2013. She was previously the secretary of Human Services, worked in the Department of Health, and was the mayor of Pierre for nine years.
The interim appointments, who will serve until a full search is conducted following the 2019 legislative session, are as follows:
- Interim Commissioner of the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, Pat Snow: Snow has served as interim commissioner of the bureau for several months,and is the bureau's current chief technology officer and director of telecommunications.
- Interim Secretary of Corrections, Laurie Feiler: Feiler is the department's current deputy secretary and has served in the department since 1984.