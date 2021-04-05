Justice Dept. memo: Title IX protects LGBT discrimination

Transgender people’s rights are considered protected under Title IX, according to a memo from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.

The memo, released March 26, was written in response to questions from federal agencies on how to apply the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which held that Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees against discrimination, as well as questions on applying Executive Order 13988, which is geared toward preventing and combating gender identity or sexual orientation-based discrimination.

The memo contradicts the positioning of Gov. Kristi Noem’s coalition to protect women’s sports by defending Title IX. The coalition’s website, defendtitleixnow.com, states that Title IX was passed to protect fairness for women and that the federal government should enforce Title IX “in a way that protects fairness for women’s sports, rather than misusing it in a way that undermines fairness.”

